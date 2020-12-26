WIZKID Consultancy organises skill development program at GM college

WIZKID Consultancy & Financial Services Pvt Ltd organized a Skill Development program at Gandhi memorial college in collaboration with the host College.

According to a statement by WIZKID, Talat Parvez Rohella Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department was the chief guest during the program titled, Intern Felicitation Cum Awareness Program on “Skill Development”, “Bridging the gap between Academics & The corporate world- Solutions & way forward.” He welcomed the local corporates for taking keen interest in skill development and providing job opportunities for the students studying in various degree colleges of J&K.

Talat Parvez Rohella said that if each graduate will be blessed with polished skills, unemployment rate will be automatically decreased, which is the need of the hour. Congratulating Wizkid Consultancy for organizing the event he ensured every possible support from the administration.

Prof Tariq Ashai President College Teachers Association who was the guest of honor on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the higher education department for laying a strong foundation in devising job and skill oriented courses in the institutes of higher learning.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Director Wizkid Consultancy and Financial services PVT LTD discussed the aims and objective of training students in Accounting, finance and taxation. “In this era, a student needs to be extra skilled to resist the corporate competition. In your respective classrooms, you will well be exposed to the theoretical world but the truth is corporate demands practical knowledge,” he said. “I want every pass out to be job provider rather than seeker and this is only possible once you will polish your skills. He also mentioned that all the interns who had trained in his organization were provided job offers from the company.” He highlighted the fact that in today’s time there are hundreds of vacancies of accountants in J&K but the right skilled manpower is not available, so it is high time to upskill students for grabbing such opportunities.