'Work to meet expectations of customers'

J&K Bank Chairman and MD, R K Chhibber Wednesday visited South Kashmir where he interacted with zonal and cluster heads and lead bank officers.

Lauding the role played by the staff in dispensing uninterrupted banking services to people amid ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the CMD complimented the efforts put in by the entire staff in managing the branches, offices and ATMs very efficiently while managing continuity of business by facilitating general people.

He appreciated the efforts put in by both the zones for maintaining cordial relations with the district administration to ensure smooth functioning.

“I have come all the way to meet you and listen to your problems and issues rather than taking any business review at this critical juncture, for, I am sure about your commitment and seriousness towards your institutional duty”, the CMD said adding, “However, we need to remain aware that our sustainability and health as a profitable institution necessitates that sufficient income is generated from the business so as to take care of expenses without putting any strain on the reserves of the Bank”.

Under such circumstances, he urged the staff to rise up to the occasion and put in action the Bank’s considered mantra of ‘survival and revival should go hand in hand’ for all our customers.

“In order to make that happen we have to meet the expectations of customers and keep facilitating them to the best of our abilities”, he said.

He said the fact that the banking was included in essential services list for the first time by the government highlights the importance of banking in the lives of people.

He said since J&K Bank was known for working in tough conditions while undertaking the responsibility efficiently, the efforts were being appreciated from every corner.

In the given conditions, he said, one of the measures to deal with the situation was to cut on costs, which the Bank has already initiated besides putting on hold the CSR spending.

While appreciating the fact that even though the business units/offices were working with less-than-required staff strength, the CMD said SOP was already in place.

Encouraging the staff to explore all available business opportunities including micro business despite the challenges and difficulties, the CMD recalled the age-old and time tested maxim – “penny and penny make many.”

In this regard, he said, sufficient powers have been delegated down the line, so officers should not shy away from utilizing those powers responsibly.

“Ensure that both the staff and our customers are protected from the ongoing pandemic”, the CMD reiterated, “you can undertake any genuine expenditure in this regard”.

Earlier, the zonal heads, cluster heads and LBOs of both the zones thanked the CMD for his visit.

They briefed the CMD in detail about the business activities in their respective zones since the outbreak of the pandemic.

They also apprised the Chairman about the opportunities available and also suggested few measures to improve the business under the present circumstances.

On the occasion, the CMD also granted approval to the request put up by the zonal heads, to commission the ATMs – that were ready for operations – for public service.

Before leaving, the CMD also heard the issues of few staff members, casual labourers and addressed those on the spot.