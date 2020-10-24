Workshop-cum-seminar on GeM held

A workshop-cum-seminar was organised with an aim to prepare business community to shift trade including buying, selling, procurement on the newly introduced portal GeM. According to statement, the workshop was organized by District Industries Centre Budgam in collaboration with FCIK at Industries unit complex Sanatnagar Rawalpora.

Incharge GeM for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and UT of J&K representing Union Ministry of Commerce, Kaushal Tyagi said the objectives of new procurement, buyer, seller portal GeM focussed on work structure to be based on three tier system, cashless, contactless and paperless business. He said GeM (Government-e-Marketing) is on spot line procurement portal for government buyers including central/state departments, besides can cover bidding of PSU business.

The workshop among others was attended by President FCIK, representatives of FCIK, MSME unit holders of I.E Rangreth and Sanatnagar and other micro industry unit holders.