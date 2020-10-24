Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 1:56 AM

Workshop-cum-seminar on GeM held

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 1:56 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

A workshop-cum-seminar was organised with an aim to prepare business community to shift trade including buying, selling, procurement on the newly introduced portal GeM. According to statement, the workshop was organized by District Industries Centre Budgam in collaboration with FCIK at Industries unit complex Sanatnagar Rawalpora.

Incharge GeM for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and  UT of J&K representing Union Ministry of Commerce, Kaushal Tyagi said the objectives of new procurement, buyer, seller portal GeM focussed on work structure to be based on three tier system, cashless, contactless and paperless business. He said GeM (Government-e-Marketing) is on spot line procurement portal for government buyers including central/state departments, besides can cover bidding of PSU business.

Trending News

People aghast over erratic power supply in Kupwara

Quadcopter shot down in Keran sector

Water shortage irks Shopian residents

J&KSWDC hosts awareness camp in Kathua

The workshop among others was attended by President FCIK, representatives of FCIK, MSME unit holders of I.E Rangreth and Sanatnagar and other micro industry unit holders.

Related News