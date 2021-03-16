Workshop on horticulture technology concludes at S P College

A ten-day workshop on horticulture technology concluded at Srinagar’s SP College on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here, the workshop was organised by the Department of Botany in collaboration with SKUAST-Kashmir for students of integrated PG 6th semester to acquaint them with skills and practices in varied fields of horticulture technology, including Greenhouse Production, Industry Technology, Pest Management, Plant Industry Operations and Taxonomy.

Nodal Principal Prof Yasmin Ashai was the chief guest at the valedictory session, while Principal S.P. College Prof Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Chief Patron of the programme, was a guest of honour.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Ashai appreciated the Botany Department for organising the programme on an important theme. She said such programmes can go a long way in training budding students about the technological advancements and newer practices in the area of horticulture, which holds a great promise for entrepreneurship and innovation at present as well as in future.

In his special address, Prof Khan said it’s the continued endeavour of his college to facilitate holding of extension programmes alongside imparting quality teaching to the students.

He applauded the Department of Botany for choosing a theme of immense societal importance, especially in the context of J&K, for the 10-day programme.

“Technological interventions in our vast horticulture sector can not only lead to enhanced production but also bring about great efficiency vis-à-vis marketing the horticulture produce,” he said.

Prof Khalid Musthaq, Head, Division of Fruit Science SKUAST-Kashmir was also present on the occasion.

Prof Manzoor A Wani, Associate Professor and Dr Tabassum Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, presented concluding remarks about the programme and a brief about deliberations during the technical sessions.

HoD Botany Prof Wilayat Rizvi welcomed the guests and highlighted aims and objectives of the programme, while Dr Shabana Aslam, Assistant Professor at the Department conducted proceedings of the valedictory session. Prof Shazia Mushtaq delivered a vote of thanks.