Workshop on Research & Innovations held at SP College

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella today inaugurated a day long workshop on the theme, “Implementation Strategy of the Research & Innovations Framework” at SP College here.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with S. P. College Srinagar.

Addressing the inaugural session of the workshop, Talat Parvez emphasized on the concept of interdisciplinary research and highlighted some research problems having local context like waste management, water pollution and bio-fuels which can be explored for research work. He urged upon the researchers to find solutions to common problems faced by the society at large.

He maintained that in future collaborations with international research organizations will be held to give a boost to the research work in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commissioner Secretary said that to meet out the requirements for the establishment of research hubs, this workshop will provide a platform for researchers across different domains to deliberate and help them bring out resolutions.

Director colleges, Dr M Y Peerzada said that model of research and innovation centres being established at the college levels will be very beneficial in research work. Principal, S. P. College, Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Khan highlighted the role of research in the growth and development of students’ career.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary also released the College News Letter “The Pratap Post 2020”