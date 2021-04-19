World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project|Thakur reviews works at Silk Factory Rajbagh, Woollen Mills Bemina

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C), Ranjan Prakash Thakur along with Union Joint Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Shubha Thakur today visited Silk and Wool units of Jammu Kashmir Industries Limited, Rajbagh and Bemina and took stock of the ongoing works being undertaken at these units under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

During the visit, the Principal Secretary appreciated the efforts of JKI in creating end to end market solutions especially for the raw materials available in J&K. He directed the department in exploring assistance from international organizations for development of whole chain of Silk and Wool Sectors in the J&K.

The Principal Secretary further directed the officials of JKI to undertake the branding of Kashmir Silk and Wool Products and also seek design support so that the products manufactured by it are as per present market fashion and trends.

Reviewing the working of the units Principal Secretary I&C stressed on managing production on modern lines, introduction of new product ranges which are in vogue in present markets, strengthening the marketing networks so that both Rajbagh Silk Factory and BeminaWoollen Mills regain their due position as manufacturers of quality fabrics.

During the visit, Principal Secretary was briefed that under modernization of the Silk Factory Rajbagh, new machinery has been procured which had been damaged during 2014 floods besides a new building is also being constructed. He was also informed that the silk fabric production capacity of the factory is expected to increase by around 2.5 lacs meters annually after completion of modernization.

He was further briefed that with the modernization of the Silk Factory Rajbagh and the establishment of new Silk Reeling and Weaving units in Jammu, JKI would be procuring around 1.30 MT of cocoon worth Rs. 11.24 crore in the current year for both Kashmir and Jammu Divisions from various centers of the Sericulture Department which would result in providing direct market linkage to around 10000 cocoon rearers of J&K.

Similarly the Principal Secretary was also informed that under the World Bank funded JTFRP, new machinery was being procured for Govt. Woollen Mills Bemina besides a Showroom cum Interpretation Centre is also being constructed.

Principal Secretary I&C was briefed that with the installation of the new machinery, the production capacity of the unit would increase significantly and an additional one lakh kgs of locally produced raw wool would be used to weave quality tweed fabric, bringing economic benefit to hundreds of sheep rearing families.