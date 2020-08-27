World Economic Forum postponed

The next World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, originally scheduled for January, will be postponed until early next summer, its managing director of public engagement Adrian Monck said in a statement.

“The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the ‘Great Reset’ in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January,” Monck said, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.