Business, Today's Paper
IANS
Geneva,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 12:02 AM

World Economic Forum postponed

IANS
Geneva,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 12:02 AM
Trending News
Representational Photo

40-year-old man among 2 more die due to covid-19, J&K toll 694

File Photo

Three militants, police ASI killed in Panthachowk gunfight

Muharram gives message of peace, harmony: Abdullahs

Air Force suspends 'bombs demolition practice'

The next World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, originally scheduled for January, will be postponed until early next summer, its managing director of public engagement Adrian Monck said in a statement.

“The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the ‘Great Reset’ in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January,” Monck said, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Related News