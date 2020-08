Xiaomi India’s exclusive stores were on Friday inaugurated at Maulana Azad Road and Jawahar Nagar areas of Srinagar.

According to a statement, a showroom was inagurated by Addtional Commisionner Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat in presence of Arif Laigroo, youth secretary PDP, Javid Bazaz of Salaar Sales, Hayat Qureshi of MI store and others.

Xiaomi is the market leader in India in mobile phones.