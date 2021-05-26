Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:40 AM

YANA initiative by KCC&I appeals for donations

The YANA initiative functioning under the aegis of the KCC&I Relief Trust has issued appeal to all business organisations, institutions, members of the KCC&I, the business community and the general public to come forward and contribute liberal towards the cause of providing essential aid to the poorest and weakest sections of the society connected with trade, commerce, and industry.

According to a statement issued here, those intending to transfer through Bank may Kindly do so to the following account: The KCC&I relief Trust, Account No 0005010100007306, IFSC: JAKA0CHINAR, J&K BANK, Residency Road.

The contributions made can be claimed as a deduction under section 80 (G) of the income tax act, it said.

