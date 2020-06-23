Yateem Foundation intervenes during COVID pandemic

J&K Yateem Foundation said that it intervened during COVID pandemic by providing timely relief to 6950 families affected due to lockdown.

According to statement, Chairman JKYF MA Rather presided over a session of the district representatives and programme executives of the organization which was held at Baitulhilal.

The statement said that district representatives gave a detailed account of their activities under taken in their respective districts during the lockdown to provide helping hand to deserving and needy.