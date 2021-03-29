Business, Today's Paper
Zero tolerance against spurious pesticides and fertilizers: Dir Law enforcement

The Director Law Enforcement J&K, Bal Krishan Chandan today called for zero tolerance against spurious/substandard pesticides and fertilizers besides strict implementation of established procedures of law enforcement so that the farming community could be served in a real spirit.

The Director said this while chairing a meeting at Directorate of Agriculture Lalmandi, here.

He said that to uphold the quality of pesticides and fertilizers, all the trending modern day scientific practices should be followed so that the customers could get best quality inputs for the cost they pay.

He impressed upon the participants that coordinated efforts are needed to maintain and ensure the availability of good quality fertilizers and pesticides to the farming community.

