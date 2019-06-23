Ziya's Karachi Collection completes 5000 orders

Two years after its launch, Ziya’s Karachi Collection celebrated the fulfillment of more than 5000 orders on Sunday, a statement said.

It said that to commemorate this feat, a “meet and greet” was organised for its exclusive premium members. “More than 500 people were invited for the meet. This event was held to mark the building relationship between the customers and the organisation,” the statement added.

“Ziya’s Karachi Collection, a brick and click store selling exclusive Pakistani wear has made waves online and offline in an already very competitive market of premier Pakistani wear setting a high bar for quality, service and price. Since its early days, the management has strived to strike a balance between setting the best price among its competitors while simultaneously delivering exquisite and premier quality products with a commitment to serve its clientele in a priority and personalized manner,” the statement said.

It said, “This dedication has led to a fulfilled and satisfied customer base.”

On the occasion Managing Director Ziya Nisar said, “We have always worked for a balance between the best price and the best quality that can be provided to a customer for the value they bring. Every shopper is family and their needs are prioritised as such. You come to us a shopper and leave feeling like family. “