ZSH MSIL inaugurates customer facility at JAMKASH

Davinder Saini, Zonal Service Head of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today inaugurated a state of art Customer Facility of Jamkash Vehicleades the leading dealers of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at their 3S dealership at Channi Himmat.

According to a statement issued here, speaking on the occasion, Saini informed that this modern Customer Facility is one of the best in the North India and appreciated the comfort and convenience being provided to the valued customers.

“He also lauded the pioneer role of Jamkash Vehicleades in providing best after sales service to its customers as per MSIL norms. With a team of highly skilled and trained manpower and latest equipment and machinery, Jamkash Vehicleades for the past 34 years has been providing seamless service to its esteemed patrons,” it said.

Col Pritam Chand Sharma the Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of Jamkash Vehicleades said “we at Jamkash are committed to maintain the trust of its valued clientele and open to feedback and suggestions for further improving services. He said the motto of Jamkash Vehicleades is customer delight and Jamkash is harbouring a very healthy and ever flourishing customer base through continuous sale of new cars and after sale service since last more than three decades”.

Col RK Sharma, General Manager Service, Jamkash Vehicleades said that this modern Customer Facility will enable him and all of the team at Vehicleades to look after the customers’ needs in a very clean, neat, comfortable environment and provide an ambience of great service.