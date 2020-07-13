1 dies, 4 injured in Bhadarwah road accident

A 75-year-old woman was killed while four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling fell into gorge at Guldanda area of Bhadarwah on Monday evening, police said.

According to police, an Alto 800 (JK06-8783), while returning from picnic met with an accident at Guldanda area of Bhadarwah, on Bhadarwah-Basohli road. The vehicle was parked on the roadside, when it suddenly skidded off the road and fell into gorge.

Police and people rushed to the spot and shifted all to SDH Bhadarwah, where doctors declared as brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Rehamta begum 75 W/O Late Ghulam Hassan R/O Thathri.

As per reports, the injured have been identified as Nasema begum (56) W/O Tariq Hussain R/O collage link road Bhadarwah, Bhasharta Begum W/O GhulamRasoolTak R/O Iqbal Colony Bhadarwah, GulnazBano(45) D/O Late GhulamNabiTak R/O Iqbal Colony Bhadarwah and driver Mohammed Alyas (27) S/O Mohammed Ahsan R/O Thathri.