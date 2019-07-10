Chenab Valley
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 12:49 AM

1 injured in Bear attack in Ramban

A man was injured in an attack by a Bear in Aaramdaka area of Ramban district Wednesday evening.

The injured, Identified as, Muhammad Gaffar Lone (55) was shifted to Khari hospital from where he was referred to SDH Banihal.

Lone was on way to home when he was attacked by the wild animal.

Meanwhile, two cubs along with Leopard were found in a cave near Nachilana along nallah Bishlari.

An official in Wildlife department said they were guarding the cave located on other side of the highway on banks till they are shifted to forest area.

