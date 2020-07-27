1 killed, 1 injured in Ramban road accident

One person died while another sustained grievous injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a gorge near Digdool area on Srinagar-Jammu highway, here on Monday.

A police official said the Srinagar-bound Tata Mobile (Registration No JK14D-3673), carrying bovine animals went out of control and plunged into the gorge, several hundred feet deep near an army camp in Digdool this morning, resulting in on-the-spot death of one person and injuries to other.

“After receiving information about the accident, rescue teams comprising police, men from SDRF, local volunteers and road opening party of Army stationed near accident spot started operation and after hectic efforts they recovered the body and injured person from the gorge. The injured was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment,” said the official.

Police identified the deceased as Munir Ahmed, son of Mirza Hussain while the injured has been identified as Keshu, son of Sajad Hussain – both residents of Udhampur.

The official said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

Station House officer police station Ramban, Inspector Sunil Sharma confirmed the incident. He said four animals which were being ferried in the vehicle also died in the road accident.

“A case (FIR number 119/2020) has been registered at police station Ramban and investigations has been initiated,” said the official.