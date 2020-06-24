1 killed, 2 injured in Ramban accidents

One person died and two others sustained injuries in two different road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban today.

Police said a car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kelamorh, four kilometers ahead of Ramban town, on Wednesday morning.

One person identified as Kehar Singh son Jandha Singh of Digiana Jammu died, police said.

Meanwhile, in another road accident, a TaTa mobile vehicle bearing registration number JK02BA-1292, which was carrying a liquor consignment to the Valley skidded off the road near Digdool army camp on the highway late Tuesday night, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and his helper sustained injuries. They were rushed to the District Hospital for treatment.