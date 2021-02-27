1 killed, 3 hurt in Rajgarh accident

One person died on spot whereas three people sustained grievous injuries after a Tata Sumo, in which they were travelling, plunged into a gorge at Bharthund Morh falling under the bordering area of Ramban and Doda district Saturday evening.

Police sources said a Tata Sumo, bearing registration no JK19 -2414, was on its way from Chanderkote (Ramban) towards Bartund. When it reached near Bartund Chalie Morh falling under Police Post Kastigarh Doda, it plunged into several hundred feet deep gorge resulting into the death of one person on spot whereas three others sustained grievous injuries.

They were rushed to PHC Rajgarh for treatment where their condition was stated to be critical.

Police identified the deceased as Chain Singh, 50 son of Chait Ram, resident of Ganote. Police identified injured persons as driver of the vehicle Balkrishan, 40, son of Prem Nath, Swaran Singh, 20, son of Lehar Singh, both residents of village Ganote and Ghamir Singh, 24, son of Sant Ram, resident of Dayar Gali Rajgarh.