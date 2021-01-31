10 rapid response teams to prevent ingress of avian influenza in Ramban: Admin

In view of the threat posed by Avian Influenza, District Administration Ramban Sunday constituted 10 Rapid Response teams at the block level to prevent its ingress in the district.

The orders to this effect were issued by the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Ramban, Dr. Bharat Bushan, here today.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam also held a meeting with the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer to finalize the prevent measures to keep Avian Influenza at bay. He was informed that so far, no case of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) has been reported from any part of the district.

A two-member team of doctors has also been deputed for training at the Deputy Director Research, Jammu, for getting updated information on taking measures to prevent Bird Flu.

To coordinate the activities of the Rapid Response teams at block-level, a Control Room-cum-Monitoring Unit has also been established at the district level. The unit will be led by the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Ramban and shall also comprise Poultry Extension Officer and Clinical Pathologist to maintain constant vigil on the outbreak of Avian Influenza.