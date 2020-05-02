109 persons put in quarantine at Ramban

As many as 109 persons were put into a quarantine by district administration here on Saturday after the union government issued fresh guidelines for COVID19.

An official said that the laborers who had entered the district from other states were sent to quarantine facility Dalwass.

The official said they have been asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days. “We don’t want to take any risk as the government has issued an advisory that all persons coming from other parts of the country have to undergo quarantine for 14 days,” the official said. He said the district administration has established quarantine centers with capacity near about 2400 beds, in different parts of the district, to coupe up with any emergency caused by COVID19 pandemic.