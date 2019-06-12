12-yr-old boy's body fished out of Ans river

The body of a 12-year-old boy was fished out of Ans river on Wednesday, police said.
They said, “The body of Muhammad Ishfaq, son of Muhammad Iqbal and a resident of Fagoli-Tulli village, was retrieved from Ans river at Masal in Tehsil Chassana.”
The Station House Officer, Chassana, Ali Imran, told Greater Kashmir that the boy had gone missing from his home on 7 June.
The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after completion of legal formalities, he said, adding that further investigations are going on.