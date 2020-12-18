16776 voters to cast vote for lone Assar seat in Doda

A total of 52 polling parties were today dispatched from Sports Stadium Doda to the designated polling stations to conduct polling for DDC constituency Assar which is going to polls tomorrow – the eighth and last phase of District Development Council elections.

A total of seven candidates are in fray for the seat, whose fate would be decided by 16776 voters.

The polling staff, with poll material, left amid tight security in presence of the District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr. Sagar D Doifode.

Adequate security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and central paramilitary forces accompanied the polling parties.

As per the election authorities, 52 Polling stations have been established for 16776 voters in DDC Constituency Assar. Among others present were RO, ARO, BDO of concerned Block, officers from Police and Election department.