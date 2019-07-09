17 years on, Deri-Dabsi Panchayat Ghar remains incomplete

The Panchayat Ghar in Deri-Dabsi area, a project conceived 17 years ago, is yet to see the light of day due to administrative inertia.

The locals, while talking to Greater Kashmir, said, “Not only are we facing the brunt of cross-border firing, but we are also suffering due to official apathy. The politicians as well as bureaucrats have always ignored us.”

Pertinently, half of Deri-Dabsi village in Goi panchayat is located ahead of the barbed fence along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The construction of Panchayat Ghar in our village was started in 2002. Work was completed till lanter-level, but since then nothing has been done,” the locals said, adding that the government has not found time and funds to complete the work since 17 years.

They claimed to have taken up the issue with the higher authorities a number of time, but “nothing has been done till date”.

“We have strong apprehensions of embezzlement of funds which were meant for the construction of the Panchayat Ghar,” they alleged.

On being contacted, Block Development Officer, Aftab Manhas, said, “I will seek a detailed report from the field staff and inquire the reason behind suspension of work.”