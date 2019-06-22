18 injured in matador accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read | Auto Draft

At least 18 persons, including few children, were injured when the matador met with an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said that a matador (bearing registration number JK06-2697) met with an accident and turned turtle at Fogmorh area of the district when it was on the way from Kandni area to Kishtwar.

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that about 18 people, including the driver, were injured who were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana visited District Hospital Kishtwar and enquired about the condition of the injured. While talking to the family members of the injured, the DC assured that every possible help would be extended to them from the district administration for their early recovery.