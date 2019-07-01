'2 arrested, stolen gold ornaments recovered'

The Jammu and Kashmir police Monday claimed to have arrested a duo and recovered stolen gold ornaments from his possession, here in Reasi district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Nisha Nathyal, said, “On May 5, on Subhash Chander lodged a complaint stating that two motorcycle-borne masked men snatched his wife’s purse at Dhanwa Capri. He claimed that the purse contained 2 golden bangles, 2 golden rings, 2 earrings and Rs 1500 cash.”

An FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched, she said.

“During the course of investigation, several suspects were rounded up and interrogated,” the SSP said, adding that two suspects, identified as Muhammad Tariq and Jagdish Chander, were also put through interrogation.

The duo confessed to the crime and upon their disclosure, the stolen gold ornaments were recovered, SSP Nathyal said.