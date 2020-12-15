2 booked for destroying polling material: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district have booked two persons for destroying polling material inside a polling station in the district’s Mendhar sub-division.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that police station Gursai received an application from presiding officer namely Mohammad Ismael of polling station Keri of DDC constituency Balakot which was duly marked by SSP Poonch.

“It was mentioned in the application that on 13th December that in DDC election at Government High School Keri that two persons namely Gafoor Ahmad, agent of Rabia Younis Khan and Wahidullha Khan, polling agent of Saima Khan (Independent candidate), attacked on the polling staff and snatched the ballot papers in order to cast bogus votes also torn out the ballot paper and other polling material.

“After doing this, the alleged person fled from the spot.” SSP Poonch said.

He added that a case FIR no 94/2020 under sections 132,135,136 Representation of people’s act and section 342, 353, 323, 504 IPC got registered and investigation is taken up.