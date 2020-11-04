2 die, another injured inside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel

A car on its way to Ramban from Udhampur crashed into an escape tunnel gate inside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway late Tuesday night.

Two persons got killed on the spot whereas another was injured.

Police said the Alto car (JK14A-9978) on its way to Ramban from Udhampur crashed into Gate No 16 of the escape tunnel, killing two persons in the car while another was injured around 10:45 pm on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Bittu Sharma, 40, son of Hans Raj of Maitra Ramban and Sudesh Pandit, 28, son of Kaka Ram of Sana Sanasar Ramban.

Ganesh Gautam, 20, son of Suram Chand of Maitra Ramban was injured in this accident.

Police said it is investigating the accident and prima facie it appeared that the driver might have lost control over the wheel.

After conducting the medico-legal formalities the bodies have been handed over to their relatives for performing last rites, it said.

A case under FIR No 67 under sections 279/337/304 (A) of the IPC was registered at Police Station Batote.