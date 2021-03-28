2 held with narcotics in Ramban

Ramban police arrested two persons with narcotics in two separate incidents at Khari and Ramban in last 48 hours.

Police said during routine Naka on highway at Khowbagh crossing in outskirts of Ramban town, a pedestrian on seeing police personnel tried to flee from the spot. However, he was chased and during his search, 250 grams cannabis was recovered from his possession. He was arrested on the spot, the police said.

Police identified him as Sajad Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Khowbagh Ramban. Earlier on Friday, in-charge Police Post Khari Zaheer Iqbal arrested a youth Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Kawna Khari, after 5 grams heroin was recovered from his possession.

Police registered two separate FIRs under 8/20 NDPS Act at Police Station Ramban and Banihal for further investigations.