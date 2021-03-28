Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 1:03 AM

2 held with narcotics in Ramban

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 1:03 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Ramban police arrested two persons with narcotics in two separate incidents at Khari and Ramban in last 48 hours.

Police said during routine Naka on highway at Khowbagh crossing in outskirts of Ramban town, a pedestrian on seeing police personnel tried to flee from the spot. However, he was chased and during his search, 250 grams cannabis was recovered from his possession. He was arrested on the spot, the police said.

Trending News
File Photo of Junaid Mattu

Mayor Junaid Mattu greets people on Shab-e-Barat, Holi

SKUAST-K holds alumni meet of its veterinarians

Photo: @SafinaMBaig/Twitter

PC will emerge stronger: Safeena Baig

Apple disease management training programme | Shun pesticides, use pheromone technology for pest management: SKUAST-K experts

Police identified him as Sajad Ahmed son of Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Khowbagh Ramban. Earlier on Friday, in-charge Police Post Khari Zaheer Iqbal arrested a youth Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Kawna Khari, after 5 grams heroin was recovered from his possession.

Police registered two separate FIRs under 8/20 NDPS Act at Police Station Ramban and Banihal for further investigations.

Related News