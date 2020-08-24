Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 1:56 AM

2 injured in Ramban road accidents

GK Photo

Two persons were grievously injured in two separate road accidents in this district on Monday, police said.

An official said the driver lost control over an Alto K-10 car (Registration No JK17-3763) which was on way to Jammu from Kishtwar, and the vehicle fell into deep gorge near Batote nalla, resulting in injuries to the two persons.

The official said the injured driver was rescued by Batote police and rushed to Sher-e-Kashmir Memorial Hospital, Batote wherefrom they were referred to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu for advanced treatment.

The official identified the injured as Khalid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain of Kishtwar.

In a separate accident which took place on Banihal-Chanjloo road, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Mudasir Wani, son of Muhammad Iqbal Wani sustained grievous injuries.

The official said the driver was rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where from he was referred to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Anantnag for advanced treatment.

“Two separate cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at police station Batote and Banihal for further investigations,” said the official.

