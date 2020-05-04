2 injured in Ramban road accidents

Two truckers were injured in two separate roads accidents here on Monday.

An official said a Punjab-bound truck came under heavy boulder which rolled from a hillock near Panthyal on Monday morning, resulting in injuries to driver of the truck, Aijaz Ahmed of Anantnag.

He was rushed to PHC Ramsu where doctors referred him to district hospital Ramban for treatment, said SHO police station Ramsu, Sumit Gupta.

In another accident, a vehicle rolled down from highway when the driver lost control over it near Maroog.

The driver of the truck, Joginder Singh of Gurdaspur Punjab was rescued and shifted to district hospital. The official said both the vehicles suffered have damage.