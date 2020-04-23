2 killed, 1 injured in Ramban road accident

Two persons were killed and another one was seriously injured when a Tata mobile vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and fell into a deep ravine near Ramban town during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A police official said the ill-fated vehicle bearing (Registration No JK02AN-4765) was heading towards Jammu from Srinagar. On reaching the spot, the driver lost control over the vehicle sending it 600 feet down into the ravine.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed during his shifting to the hospital. The third person sustained grievous injuries.

After receiving information, the police, volunteers of civil QRT and officials of SDRF rushed to the spot. They recovered body of Faryad Ahmed (33), son of Manzoor Ahmed of Chanderkote, and two injured, from the gorge.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Ramban where Mansoor Ahmed (27), son of Manzoor Ahmed of Chanderkote was declared brought dead by doctors.

After providing medical aid to grievously injured Nassem Ahmed (26), son of Masrood Ahmed, the doctors referred him to Government Medical Collage and hospital, Jammu for advanced treatment.

The official said the deceased and the injured were cousins. A pall of gloom descended on Kunfer Chanderkote village of Ramban after the news spread in the area.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Ramban for investigations.