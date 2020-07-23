Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 12:25 AM

2 killed in highway accident

Two persons died in a road accident on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road at Battery Chamsma Wednesday morning.

Police said a TaTa mobile baring registration number JK14E-4286, which was carrying cows to the valley skidded off the road after the driver lost control over it.

The vehicle fell 300 feet down to a gorge resulting in on the spot death of the driver and his aide.

The deceased were identified as Manzoor Ahmed son of Jamaldin of Balinullah Udhampur and Irshad Ahmed son of Shamasdin of Verinag Anantnag. In the accident eight cows also died.

Ramban Police registered a case into the incident.

After performing medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

