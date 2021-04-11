Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Banihal,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 12:11 AM

2 killed in Ramban accident

Representational Image
Two people were killed after their vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

Manpreet Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and Randhir Singh died in the accident in the district’s Meghdhar area, they said.

Their bodies were recovered by a police team and taken to the Ramban district hospital for postmortem, police said. The vehicle, a Bolero car, was deployed at a railway tunnel construction site in Sumber area of the district, they said.

