2 killed in Ramban road accident

A driver and his helper were killed after a vehicle turned turtle on Jammu-Srinagar national highway here on Thursday.

A police official said a truck (Registration No JK05G-6355) with consignment of iron bars towards Valley turtle on the highway this morning resulting in on the spot death of both driver and his helper.

“They were shifted to district hospital Ramban for conduct of autopsy later,” said the official. He said the traffic remained disrupted for few hours till the road was made traffic worthy by lifting the damaged truck.

A case has been registered at police station Chanderkote under relevant sections, said additional SP Ramban, Sanjay Parihar.

The bodies of the two persons identified as Abid Hussain (driver), son of Gulam Muhammad of Gorsipora Baramulla and his helper Omar Bashir (25), son of Bashir Ahmed of Noorbagh, Shopian were handed over to their relatives for premising last rites.