2 months on, Mendhar family awaits performing last rites

Even after a gap of two months and three days, the body of a Mendhar man, who died in Saudi Arabia, has not reached home, with the family urging the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene.

Sarpanch Balakote, Gulsaid Khan, said, “Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Basooni, was working in Saudi Arabia as a labourer. He reportedly suffered some illness and died on April 15.”

Soon after his death, Khan said, the necessary documents were prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities, in a bid to bring the man’s body home.

“Now, two months and three days have passed and the body has yet not been returned. We await to perform the last rites,” the family members said.

They appealed to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and Ministry of External Affairs to complete the process and ensure that the deceased’s body is sent home.