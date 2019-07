Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Army and locals rescued two students who got trapped in flash flood in Chatral river of Mendhar town on Wednesday.

As per eyewitnesses, some students were crossing Chatral River near Government Higher Secondary School when two of them got trapped in the swollen river water.

“Some army personnel and locals, who spotted the students trapped in the river to the spot and rescued both of them,” they said.