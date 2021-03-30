Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Zahid Malik
Mahore,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:36 AM

2 youth killed in Reasi accident

Two youth died in an accident in Mahore area of Reasi district on Tuesday.

Police said that a tractor (JK20A-7762) loaded with goods was going towards Bagga from Mahore and when it reached between Bagga and Sarh, the driver lost control over the wheel and fell into a deep gorge in which two youth died.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Muzaffar Iqbal, son of Bashir Ahmad and 22-year-old Bilal Ahmad, son of Abdul Gaffar of Bagga.

After the accident, both the bodies were taken to the Community Health Center, Mahore, from where, after postmortem, both the bodies were handed over to their legal heirs for last rites.

