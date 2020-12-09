20 candidates in fray for Gundna, Thathri and Kahara DDC seats

A total twenty candidates are in fray for Gundna, Thathri & Kahara District Development Council seats going to the polls tomorrow- the phase 5th of the ongoing eight phase DDC elections and Panchyat bye-polls.

District Election Authority Doda today dispatched 149 polling parties to their respective polling stations for 5th phase of District Development Council polling. The polling staff with poll material left amid tight security to the three DDC constituencies under the overall supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr. Sagar D Doifode.

Adequate security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and central paramilitary forces accompanied the polling parties.

As per the election authorities, 46 Polling stations have been established for 18519 voters in DDC Constituency Gundna, 51 polling stations for 20144 voters in Kahara DDC constituency and 52 Polling stations for 18229 voters in DDC constituency Thathri.