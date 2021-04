20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after hit by a car in Thathri town of Doda district in Jammu on Tuesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Gupteshwar Singh, 20, son of Dil Chand, a resident of Nagni Kuthyara was on way from Thathri to Doda when he was hit by the car, resulting in his on spot death.

The official said police have registered a case FIR number 35/2021 under 279 and 304A IPC in this regard at Police Station Thathri.