Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 11:01 AM

21-year-old dead, six others missing as UP-bound cab plunges into Chenab in J&K's Chanderkot

Two passengers have been injured in the accident.
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 11:01 AM

A 21-year-old male from Uttar Pradesh died, two were injured and six others are still missing after a passenger cab they were on board plunged into river Chenab near Dougipouli Karol area of Chanderkot in J&K’s Ramban district on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

The officials told Greater Kashmir that the cab bearing registration number HR 55J 1678 was on way to Uttar Pradesh from Srinagar where it had travelled all the way from UP to take the nine non-locals back home when it met the accident in the area at around 0530hrs.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Wokandapix from Pixabay]

Kashmiri gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers

Representational Image

Inquiry ordered into 'mismanagement, poor facilities' at GMC Anantnag

GMC Anantnag [Source: Facebook@Gmc Anantnag]

Families of COVID-19 victims allege poor facilities at GMC Anantnag

File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

NC demands medical support for COVID Care Centres

Soon after the news spread, a rescue team comprising Civil Quick Reaction Team, Indian Army from Sector 11 and local police from Police Station Chanderkot swung into action and was able to retrieve three of the passengers from Chenab one of whom had died on the spot, an official said. 

He identified the deceased as 21-year-old Rashid, son of Nafis, a resident of Sabalpur Bijnor UP. 

The injured duo comprise the driver of the vehicle, Mohammad Asif, son of Mohammad Rashid, 28 and Bilal Ahmed, son of Israr Ahmed, 25-both residents of Kotwali Nagina Bijnore UP. 

Latest News
Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

India's vaccination drive stumbling when it is most crucial: Report

Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]

With 4,529 Covid deaths India sets another grim record

Secy Tribal Affairs Shahid Iqbal Choudhary hospitalized after minor heart attack

Representational Image [Source: Wokandapix from Pixabay]

Kashmiri gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers

The official further added that efforts are on to find the six missing passengers for which divers from the army have also been called in.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News