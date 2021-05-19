21-year-old dead, six others missing as UP-bound cab plunges into Chenab in J&K's Chanderkot

A 21-year-old male from Uttar Pradesh died, two were injured and six others are still missing after a passenger cab they were on board plunged into river Chenab near Dougipouli Karol area of Chanderkot in J&K’s Ramban district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The officials told Greater Kashmir that the cab bearing registration number HR 55J 1678 was on way to Uttar Pradesh from Srinagar where it had travelled all the way from UP to take the nine non-locals back home when it met the accident in the area at around 0530hrs.

Soon after the news spread, a rescue team comprising Civil Quick Reaction Team, Indian Army from Sector 11 and local police from Police Station Chanderkot swung into action and was able to retrieve three of the passengers from Chenab one of whom had died on the spot, an official said.

He identified the deceased as 21-year-old Rashid, son of Nafis, a resident of Sabalpur Bijnor UP.

The injured duo comprise the driver of the vehicle, Mohammad Asif, son of Mohammad Rashid, 28 and Bilal Ahmed, son of Israr Ahmed, 25-both residents of Kotwali Nagina Bijnore UP.

The official further added that efforts are on to find the six missing passengers for which divers from the army have also been called in.