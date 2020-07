As many as 27 persons tested positive for Covid19 in Ramban district on Thursday, among them are 23 CRPF personnel quarantined at Chanderkote.

Two pregnant women have also been declared positive from Banihal, among them one is a traveler hailing from neighboring district and the other lady has come in contact with positive cases.

District administration and Chief Medical Officer Ramban have expressed their concern on the rise in the number of cases.