24 new COVID19 cases in Ramban

At least 24 new COVID19 cases were reported from this district on Monday, an official said.

“All the patients including Chief Horticulture Officer who were tested positive had no travel history,” said the official.

He said the total number of COVID19 cases in the district has now gone up to 574. “While 441 patients have recovered so far, 132 cases are undergoing treatment at different designated COVID19 hospitals at Ramban and Jammu,” said the official. The district has so far reported one death due to COVID19.

The authorities have now decided to re-impose strict restrictions in wake of the spike in COVID19 cases during the past few days.