3 held with narcotics in Ramban

Three persons were arrested with cannabis and poppy straw in two separate incidents in Ramban district on Wednesday.  

In Chanderkote, the police recovered one quintal poppy straw from a truck and arrested driver of the vehicle. Meanwhile, Banihal police in a separate operation arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 90 grams of poppy straw from their possession.

Police said during routine checking, a police team from Banihal Police station intercepted two pedestrians at T-ChowkBanihal. During checking 90 grams of Cannabis (Charas) was recovered from their possession. Both were arrested on the spot.

Police identified them as Akir Ahmed son of Abdul Rasheed and Sajad Ahmed son of Ghulam Hassan Naik, both residents of KaskootBanihal.

The police registered a case under the NDPS Act at Police Station Banihal.

In another case, Chanderkote police recovered one quintal poppy straw from a truck and arrested driver of the vehicle today.

Police said on specific inputs that a contraband consignment was being transported to Punjab from Kashmir through a truck bearing registration number HR38U-4014, SHO Chanderkote, Inspector Vijay Singh Choudhary, laid a naka and stopped the truck. During frisking, the bags containing 100 kilogram poppy straw were recovered from the truck.

The driver of the truck namely Gurbachan Singh son of Arjun Singh resident of TharBalla, Punjab was arrested on spot and the vehicle was seized. A case FIR No-15/2021 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Chanderkot.

The arrest and recovery was made under the supervision of SSP RambanHaseeburRehman and ASP Rajni Sharma.

