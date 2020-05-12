3 injured in Bhadarwah road accidents

Two brothers were among three persons injured in two separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to reports, the brothers identified as Sunil Singh and Ajeet Singh were riding a bike (Registration No JK 02BF-4757) when they met with the accident.

The reports said the duo was on their way from Bhadarwah to their home in Sharora when the bike met with the accident and the two fell into Kotli Nallah on Bhadarwah-Chinta road. Both the brothers were injured in the accident.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bhadarwah Shamim Ahmed along with a police party reached the spot and with the help of locals, shifted both the injured to sub-district hospital Bhadarwah.

One of the injured was later airlifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment in view of the grevious nature of the injuries.

“A case under relevant sections has been at registered at police station Bhadarwah and investigation has been initiated,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man, who was riding a scooty, lost control of it and collided with an iron pole after he was attacked by a stray dog at Sadar Bazar on this morning.

The seriously injured man, identified as Ghulam Muhammad, son of Shamsdin of village Chinnote was also airlifted to the GMC Jammu.