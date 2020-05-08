Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 11:58 PM

3 injured in Rajouri road accident

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 11:58 PM
Representational Pic

At least three persons were injured in a road accident in Kewal village of Budhal here on Friday.

An official said the accident took place when an Ecco vehicle (JK11D 5720) skidded off the road at Kewal.

Trending News

Advisor Khan reviews power supply for summer

Sampling of returnees conducted at airport: DC Budgam

Agony of stranded people being unnecessarily prolonged: Masoodi

50,000 of 61,000 students get online classes in Budgam

The official said three person travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries and were shifted to Budhal Primary Health Center for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Nazir, son of Abdul Rashid Thakur of upper Rajnager Budhal, Muhammad Rafiq and his brother, Mudasir Iqbal, sons of Ghulam Muhammad of Dandote.

Two of the injured were later shifted to Rajouri hospital for advanced treatment, the official said.

Latest News

19 COVID19 patients discharged from JLNM hospital

SKIMS Bemina discharges 12 patients

Greater Kashmir

'Supply of essentials ensured smoothly in Srinagar'

Work on KVs, JNVs reviewed in J&K

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Budhal police station.

Related News