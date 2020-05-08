3 injured in Rajouri road accident

At least three persons were injured in a road accident in Kewal village of Budhal here on Friday.

An official said the accident took place when an Ecco vehicle (JK11D 5720) skidded off the road at Kewal.

The official said three person travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries and were shifted to Budhal Primary Health Center for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Nazir, son of Abdul Rashid Thakur of upper Rajnager Budhal, Muhammad Rafiq and his brother, Mudasir Iqbal, sons of Ghulam Muhammad of Dandote.

Two of the injured were later shifted to Rajouri hospital for advanced treatment, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Budhal police station.