3 injured in road accident

Three men were grievously injured after their vehicles collided near Maitra on the Ramban-Maitra link road, police said Friday.

They said, “On Friday, a car, JK02BU 6777, en route to Ramban from Gool collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Maitra. As a result, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider along with the car’s driver sustained grievous injuries.”

The injured were shifted to District Hospital, Ramban, where they were undergoing treatment when last reports poured in.

Police identified the injured as Mohammad Usman, son Shamasdin and a resident of Gool, motorcyclist Mohan Singh, son of Prem Singh and a resident of Maitra, and pillion rider Ramesh Singh, son of Subash Singh and a resident of Baliothe.

Station House Officer, Ramban, Vijay Kotwal, said that a case under relevant sections has been registered and a probe has been initiated.