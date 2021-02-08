3 months on, work on Sawalakot HPP remains suspended

The execution work of the access road tunnel of Sawalakot Hydro Power Project in Ramban district stalled since the last three weeks as the sub-contractor Company owed crores of rupees to the workers and contractors.

Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation’s slow pace of work has led to delay in the project causing concern among locals and unemployed youth.

The construction work of Sawalakot Hydro Power Project Road Tunnel in TangarRamban has come to a standstill due to nonpayment of bills to sub contractors and laborers since long.

The access road work of the project was inaugurated 19 years ago by then Chief Minister of the state Dr. Farooq Abdullah in the year 2002 but due to repeated delays in payment of funds by the concerned department of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Corporation the construction work has come to a standstill. The construction work of this road tunnel has been stopped several times during the last five years due to non-payment of dues to the workers and contractors of the Hindustan Construction Company.

The work on the Sawalakot Hydro Power Project, the largest project in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a capacity to generate 1856 MW is being delayed.

Unemployed youth of Ramban district are waiting for the completion of this road and tunnel so that other project works started. Source said the work is being delayed due to a tussle between the company management and contractors and workers.

Local inhabitants have expressed concern over the closure of construction work and demanded that the administration and the government pay attention to the matter. A sub contractor working in the project told Greater Kashmir the company owed about Rs 15 crore in bills he said that the contractors did not have any money left to refuel the vehicles and pay the bank installments which after enduring a lot of hardships, they are now forced to stop work.