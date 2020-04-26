300 cft Deodar, Kail timber seized in Batote

Forest officials on Sunday seized 300 cft Deodar and Kail timber from various locations at Batote here.

An official said a team of forest officers along with forest protection force of Gama Unit Batote during a search operation seized 300 cft Deodar and Kail timber from various locations in and around compartment number 10-C, Amar Chasma Batote, 72 Ansitop and 3 Paddar.

Divisional Forest Officer, Kuldeep Singh said three timber smugglers have also been booked. The smugglers were identified as Shashi Paul of Tringla, Abdul Hameed of Amarchasma and Miyan son Ibrahim of Ansitop Karmail.