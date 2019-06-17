30 beds for 70 patients at SDH Mendhar

The Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Mendhar is fighting to cope with a diarrohea outbreak that has hit the area, as around two to three patients are occupying each bed.

Reports said that amid the hot summer days, several people are getting affected with diarrohea. In the past three days alone, around 70 patients have been admitted in SDH Mendhar.

The locals, including Mohammad Nazeem, Subash Kumar and Tazeem Ahmed, said that the Health department seems to be “unable” to cope with the diarrohea outbreak that has hit the area.

“SDH Mendhar is 30-bedded. Amid the present patient load, two to three patients can be seen lying on each bed and being administered intravenous fluids,” they said.

They added, “A newly-constructed block of the hospital has not been handed over to the department and the concerned authorities seem least bothered.”

On being contacted, Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Dr Parvez Khan, said that the number of patients suffering with diarrhoea and admitted in Mendhar hospital is in between sixty to seventy.

“We are trying our best to cope with the added patient load,” he said, while admitting that there is severe problem related to bed capacity in the hospital.