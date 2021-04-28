Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 11:14 PM

350-bedded COVID Care Centre comes up at Batote

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 11:14 PM
Greater Kashmir

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases all over Ramban, the district administration Wednesday established a 350-bedded COVID-19 care center at JKSPDC camp Dharmound, Batote.

As the government hospitals across Ramban district struggled with health infrastructure to combat COVID-19, District Hospital Ramban, two Sub District Hospitals, a Community Health Center and some private hospitals have been upgraded and designated as quarantined wards.

Trending News
File photo

Covid-19 | Reports about oxygen paucity, shortage of vaccines worrisome: PC

File photo

Scale up testing, vaccine drive in rural areas: Hakeem Yaseen

Representational Image

Leverage all resources to curb coronavirus spread in Kupwara: NC

Representational Picture (Source: Wikipedia/Creative Commons/JeanHavoc)

Pool Zakat money to buy oxygen concentrators: RTI Movement

Providing details Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban said 15 beds had been established at District Hospital Ramban, six at Sub District Banihal, two at Gool and 10 at CHC Batote.

Moreover, 500 beds have been kept available for the designated quarantined wards across Ramban district.

The District Health Officer said that 600 oxygen cylinders and 35 beds with oxygen support were available in the district.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Incharge Secys nominated to monitor dev works in districts

Representational Photo

J&K ignored in allocation of key covid drug Tocilizumab

File Photo of Ladakh

Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

Greater Kashmir

CoWIN website crashes, hits vax registration for 18+

A senior doctor said that Ramban immediately needs over a dozen ventilators for different COVID-19 wards in the district.

He said that the need to procure more ventilators was necessary after which the Health department would be able to fight the COVID-19 challenge.

People of the district heaved a sigh of relief after they came to know that COVID-19 Care Center having a capacity of 350 beds had been established at Dharmound Batote.

They said that the healthcare system in the district was already suffering due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure and setting up COVID-19 Care Centers and isolation wards was a good sign for coping with the virus.

To meet the rising demands, the district administration in coordination with the Health department is also planning to establish more COVID-19 Care Centres.

Tagged in , ,
Related News