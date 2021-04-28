350-bedded COVID Care Centre comes up at Batote

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases all over Ramban, the district administration Wednesday established a 350-bedded COVID-19 care center at JKSPDC camp Dharmound, Batote.

As the government hospitals across Ramban district struggled with health infrastructure to combat COVID-19, District Hospital Ramban, two Sub District Hospitals, a Community Health Center and some private hospitals have been upgraded and designated as quarantined wards.

Providing details Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban said 15 beds had been established at District Hospital Ramban, six at Sub District Banihal, two at Gool and 10 at CHC Batote.

Moreover, 500 beds have been kept available for the designated quarantined wards across Ramban district.

The District Health Officer said that 600 oxygen cylinders and 35 beds with oxygen support were available in the district.

A senior doctor said that Ramban immediately needs over a dozen ventilators for different COVID-19 wards in the district.

He said that the need to procure more ventilators was necessary after which the Health department would be able to fight the COVID-19 challenge.

People of the district heaved a sigh of relief after they came to know that COVID-19 Care Center having a capacity of 350 beds had been established at Dharmound Batote.

They said that the healthcare system in the district was already suffering due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure and setting up COVID-19 Care Centers and isolation wards was a good sign for coping with the virus.

To meet the rising demands, the district administration in coordination with the Health department is also planning to establish more COVID-19 Care Centres.